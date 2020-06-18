Rice Prices

as on : 18-06-2020 10:43:04 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00NC2197.00245024506.06
Ghatal(WB)2.40-84275.402750270012.24
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.29195.602510252014.09
Published on June 18, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
