Rice Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:41:54 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Barhaj(UP)70.00-12.59138.00250025004.17
Ballia(UP)50.00NC2743.00254025506.95
Basti(UP)27.003.851434.00257025809.36
Mathura(UP)24.00-14.292686.0025602550-6.91
Jafarganj(UP)12.00501016.002440241012.96
Bharwari(UP)10.00NC110.5018501950-
Soharatgarh(UP)9.5035.711482.20257525706.19
Fatehpur(UP)7.50-1.322193.80251025009.13
Mawana(UP)3.0050142.2027002770-
Published on July 03, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.