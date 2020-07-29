Rice Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:19:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)974.00-63.02124499.00465046503.33
Bangarpet(Kar)496.0086.478305.0022002300-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC11310.0035003500NC
Gangavathi(Kar)272.001195.24627.0014201380-
Sultanpur(UP)200.00NC7507.0023252375-15.45
Maharajganj(UP)200.003900220.002550195010.87
Mandya(Kar)170.00-57.518449.0023501530-
Gondal(UP)118.003.968041.0024202420-1.22
Dadri(UP)90.00-101840.0059305950-
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1940.00300030007.14
Hardoi(UP)60.00NC8552.8024402450-2.79
Barhaj(UP)60.00-14.2910196.00260026008.33
Azamgarh(UP)55.00-8.335436.70257025754.90
Ballia(UP)50.00NC3133.002650260010.42
Choubepur(UP)45.00-6.252319.3526002550-2.80
Maur(UP)43.007.5674.00258025905.09
Raibareilly(UP)40.504401623.502460246012.33
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC4322.00255025500.39
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-33.332605.0028302840-3.41
Meerut(UP)40.0033.33890.5028152810-5.22
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0021.212784.00243024504.29
Sahiyapur(UP)40.00602567.00256025605.13
Allahabad(UP)35.00-36.362567.5024502450-4.30
Faizabad(UP)34.006.251539.00243024502.32
Jaunpur(UP)32.50-18.751527.502600256010.17
Basti(UP)32.0023.081698.00256025605.79
Saharanpur(UP)32.00-30.432633.5027302725-6.51
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.001005720.0023401300-4.49
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-251770.002550255013.33
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC1612.00263026302.73
Gorakhpur(UP)30.00-36.841019.7025502550-
Madhoganj(UP)30.00-14.293653.50245024458.89
Firozabad(UP)29.00-10.771679.6025902570-
Mainpuri(UP)28.00-28.214001.5026102576-0.76
Sindhanur(Kar)25.00-50376.00188018754.44
Hapur(UP)25.00-16.671182.0027002700-9.40
Lalitpur(UP)25.00-28.571690.5024802480-12.06
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00254501.0027802780-5.92
Bharwari(UP)25.0025175.5018501850-
Mathura(UP)24.00-14.293033.5025602550-0.39
Chintamani(Kar)23.0091.671381.0022002200-2.22
Vilaspur(UP)22.00101663.20264026205.18
Farukhabad(UP)21.00501164.0024502450-7.55
Partaval(UP)20.00NC773.502545255011.38
Shamli(UP)20.00-9.091209.40279027851.09
Utraula(UP)20.008.11522.2024202420-
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-202488.502565257518.75
Paliakala(UP)20.0033.33665.00241024406.64
Sirsaganj(UP)19.008.571141.5025102550-7.04
Nawabganj(UP)18.0012.5788.002420242051.25
Agra(UP)18.00-14.293451.50263526301.35
Chorichora(UP)18.00-101471.00256025607.34
Bharthna(UP)17.00-152326.0025402550-4.15
Pratapgarh(UP)15.0020490.50243524258.95
Kayamganj(UP)15.00251979.0025102510-5.28
Gazipur(UP)14.00-24.322170.00325032400.62
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-22.221110.00248024405.53
Etawah(UP)12.00-14.292582.5025352535-3.98
Rampur(UP)12.00-14.29665.50263026302.73
Devariya(UP)11.00-8.331071.50256025755.79
Atarra(UP)10.00100847.50245024205.38
Rasda(UP)10.00-16.67516.00264025751100.00
Jangipura(UP)10.00-23.08654.002600258011.11
Mawana(UP)9.00-25271.2027852770-
Raath(UP)9.00-44.44240.6023502350-
Dahod(Guj)8.70-80.411032.70420042005.00
Etah(UP)8.0014.29430.5025602570-1.16
Unnao(UP)8.0060223.3024652475-0.40
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC394.00250025002.04
Karvi(UP)8.00-27.27629.50243524002.96
Bahraich(UP)7.50-38.521115.5024002440-1.23
Fatehpur(UP)7.5036.362288.20251525007.02
Mohamadabad(UP)6.50-7.14852.8025002480-
Pukhrayan(UP)6.00-76600.002520250014.03
Banda(UP)5.00-28.57347.50245024304.03
Bareilly(UP)5.0042.861990.50260025903.59
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67489.50258025801.18
Mahoba(UP)4.00-20464.10244024507.73
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-11.11302.502660266510.14
Achalda(UP)4.00NC345.902500250013.12
Lucknow(UP)3.60-2.74970.5024502400-10.91
Naanpara(UP)3.60-25668.00243024403.40
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5248.0026502650-0.93
Akbarpur(UP)3.50NC402.10245024500.82
Tundla(UP)3.50NC277.00262025601.35
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40NC607.3024802480-4.62
Chandoli(UP)3.00-33.3385.702585258511.18
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC29.00300030007.14
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.807.69144.90259025851.17
Kosikalan(UP)2.80-6.67246.20255525400.99
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-16.67473.602630256025.24
Sonamura(Tri)2.2057.1465.4028002800-
Charra(UP)2.20-15.38120.90255025500.99
Auraiya(UP)2.00-20252.6025502500-3.04
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-42.8692.1024202400-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.00-9.09200.6026002550NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.8080216.60254525356.04
Jhansi(UP)1.8050148.20247524804.21
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.802071.902510251012.05
Baberu(UP)1.70-5.5687.90241024008.31
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6014.2956.9028802930-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-33.3363.7027002700NC
Kamalghat(Tri)1.00NC3.0038002900-
Khair(UP)1.002576.3025902590-0.38
Lalganj(UP)1.00-16.67274.0023502350-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-5087.5024002450-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-33.3328.102500250028.21
Published on July 29, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.