Rice Prices

as on : 02-09-2020 11:44:49 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Balrampur(UP)25.0038.891329.00240024004.35
Soharatgarh(UP)17.5016.671745.20251025302.87
Fatehpur(UP)7.70-10.472421.00250024806.38
Unnao(UP)5.20-20317.0024502450-1.01
Badayoun(UP)5.00-54.551183.50260026003.17
Achalda(UP)4.0033.33411.902450245010.86
Charra(UP)2.00NC142.20256025500.39
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC109.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC107.0022002200NC
Achnera(UP)0.60NC45.80262026402.75

Published on September 02, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
