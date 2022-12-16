The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a farmers’ organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has demanded “profitable prices” on crops, abolition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all agri inputs and roll-back of decision granting clearance to genetically modified (GM) mustard. It has also sought inflation-linked PM-Kisan incentive of Rs 6,000/year, to be paid in three equal instalments.

These demands will be raised during a protest rally in Delhi on December 19, to be attended by farmers from 600 districts, said BKS General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra.

Addressing media, Mishra said unlike other protests, farmers would bear their own expenses and even buy their food at the venue. This would show the farmers’ interest in articulating their demands to the government.

He also said since the PM-Kisan benefit was transferred through DBT every month, it should be linked with a price rise in input costs, and at the same time the fertiliser subsidy should be transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers, instead of paying a huge amount to companies.

Alleging that the export-import policy had adversely affected farmers, he sought a clearly laid out policy in which agri export could not be banned when farmers get better prices, and similarly imports below the prevailing domestic rates would be prohibited.