Rubber Board launches mobile app for daily rubber prices

The Rubber Board has launched a new mobile application, ‘Rubber Trade Info’, to collect natural rubber (NR) prices everyday.
The objective is to upgrade the present price collection system and increase the data source. The strengthening of data source will increase the precision of price collection in the future, said a Rubber Board release. The Board has developed the mobile app for the Android platform with the help of the National Informatics Centre, it added.
Since 1970, the Board has been collecting NR price from the data sources of dealers, processors, manufacturers, brokers and agents from the Kottayam and Kochi markets. The published price is an indicative/benchmark price that different stakeholders in the NR supply chain can use. The NR value chain, comprising growers, rubber production societies (RPSs), dealers, processors, manufacturers and policy makers, uses daily price information for arriving at sale and purchase decisions.
Once the app is downloaded from Google Play, a one-time registration is needed. This has to be approved by the Board for data feeding. The price data can be uploaded in the field every market day up to 3 pm. A reminder will pop up for those who have not uploaded data by 3 pm.
The Board has also launched ‘Rubhelp’, a helpdesk to assist stakeholders to acquaint themselves with, and utilise, various online services. The helpdesk, on a pilot basis in the first phase, will function at all the sub-offices and head office of the Board, and the office of the Revenue Intelligence Squad. It will be extended to all regional/zonal offices and other offices after assessing the utilisation of, and demand for, the facility.
The helpdesk will cover, among others, online activities connected with the issue of rubber licences, filing of returns, filing of applications for Registration Cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) for NR export, and filing of applications/uploading of documents for no-objection certificate in respect of imported consignments of NR.
