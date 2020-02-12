Rubber board plans to distribute rubber planting materials

The Rubber Board said in a statement that root trainer planting materials of RRII 105, RRII 414, RRII 417, RRII 422, and RRII 430 will be available for distribution at its Central Nursery Karikkattoor and regional nurseries at Kanhikulam, Manjeri, Ulickal, Kadackamon and Alakode from the first fortnight of May 2020.

The Board is also planning to distribute polybag plants, budded stumps and bud wood from its nurseries subject to their availability. Applications in the prescribed format can be submitted at the nearest Regional Office of the Rubber Board. Application forms are available at all offices of the Board. It can be also downloaded from the website www. rubberboard. org.in.