Rubber Board to conduct online training programme

Kottayam, October 1

The Rubber Board is organising a three-day online training in rubber cultivation. The programme will be conducted by the Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam, from October 14-16, 10 am to 1.00 pm every day. The course content includes advanced planting materials, planting techniques, manuring, pest and disease control, tapping and latex processing. The medium of instruction is Malayalam.

According to a press release issued by the Board, the registration will be open up to 3.00 pm on October 13. The programme link will be provided to 200 candidates on a first-come first served basis. For details, contact 0481-2353127 or Whatsapp 7994650941.