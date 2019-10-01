Rubber Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:48:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-20845.40345034201.17
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67328.0035503550-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC50.401213012000-5.23
Published on October 01, 2019
