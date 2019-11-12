Rubber Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:53:04 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00NC1055.40344034501.18
Kulasekaram(TN)5.00NC10139.001200011900-
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050272.0013500155008.87
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC56.001050010100NC
Gangoh(UP)1.00-2.003115--
Published on November 12, 2019
rubber (commodity)