Rubber Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:37:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Sultanpur(UP)800.00344.441960.0033003550-7.04
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)70.00-51.72960.00370036008.82
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-80.003450--
Lakhimpur(UP)13.0030308.00342034303.64
Kulasekaram(TN)7.0025060.001090011200NC
Dadri(UP)7.00-12.564.0036503650-
Mawana(UP)5.00-28.5768.0034523480-
Gangoh(UP)3.10NC78.8032003200-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.5036.3628.401250012600-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC30.6012250124008.41
Vadakkenchery(Ker)0.58-1.1612750-11.84
Published on March 20, 2020
