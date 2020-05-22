Rubber Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 01:03:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00602420.0033503350-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00-2.94558.0033653370-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-65.71698.00342034203.64
Vishalpur(UP)12.0017.65167.4034503480-
Mawana(UP)1.505089.4033603400-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC54.001225012250-9.26
Published on May 22, 2020
rubber (commodity)