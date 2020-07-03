Rubber Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:42:51 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mawana(UP)5.00400111.4035403505-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC76.0013500125008.00
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC73.801205012050-18.03
Published on July 03, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
