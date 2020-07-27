Rubber Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:47:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Udaipura(Raj)248.00-18.643318.6036003600NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-24.241818.0035503550-
Hapur(UP)20.00NC892.0035203520-0.85
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC256.001240012600-7.46
Mawana(UP)5.0025174.4035303530-
Dadri(UP)3.00NC272.00353035200.86
Paliakala(UP)1.7021.4393.40345034400.58
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC20.001080010700-14.96
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC92.001250012600-7.41
Published on July 27, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.