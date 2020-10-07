Rubber rules flat

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Spot rubber ended on a flat note on Wednesday. “There was a downward pressure on prices due to muted demand and Covid-19 restrictions,” an observer said. “But sentiments remained neutral in the absence of quantity sellers and the market settled around the previous levels amidst extremely thin volumes.”
RSS4 closed unchanged at ₹133.00 a kg both at Kottayam and Kochi, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹129.00 a kg by dealers.
As per reports, the local trading houses are still suffering from acute short supplies. However the shortage of plantation workers, including skilled tappers, is expected to continue hindering the production even during the last quarter of the year.
RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹144.08 (₹143.47) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 slid to ₹101.96 (₹101.97) while latex 60 per cent improved to ₹90.48 (₹90.37) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4 ₹133.00 (₹133.00); RSS5 ₹128.00 (₹128.00); ISNR20 ₹109.00 (₹109.00) and latex (60 per cent drc): ₹78.00 (₹78.00).
