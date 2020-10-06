Rubber rules steady

Spot rubber continued to remain unchanged despite a firm closing in global trendsetters on Tuesday. RSS4 was quoted steady at ₹133.00 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹129.00 a kg, according to dealers. There were no active buyers or sellers in the local trading houses to set a definite trend, and the market lost its direction amidst extremely low volumes.

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹143.47 (₹142.98) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹101.97 (₹100.76) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹90.37 (₹89.54) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4 ₹133.00 (₹133.00); RSS5 ₹128.00 (₹128.00); ISNR20 ₹109.00 (₹109.00) and latex (60 per cent drc) ₹78.00 (₹78.00).