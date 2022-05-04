SatSure acquires farm management tool CropTrails

Bengaluru-based SatSure, a deep tech start-up working at the intersection of spacetech, artificial intelligence (AI), and software as a service (SaaS) to drive decision intelligence has acquired CropTrails, a web and android application designed to bridge gaps in processes of farm management.

CropTrails is currently being used by contract farming companies, FPOs and microfinance institutions across India, South-East Asia and African nations. SatSure did not disclose the specifics of the acquisition.

CropTrails, conceptualised and incorporated in 2018 by Indore-based start-up OEPP Innovations Private Limited, is used as an information collecting tool by the field officers or supervisors to record and digitise information about farmers, farms and crops.

The application allows the users to monitor and control the crop cycle, track input usage like fertilisers, access weather forecasts, and track farm visits by the supervisors, among others. CropTrails also doubles as a field force productivity monitoring tool with in-built role-based user management.

SatSure shall be transforming CropTrails into a no-code platform for IT teams of agribusinesses to rapidly prototype and build their in-house tool that can be easily integrated with SatSure Sparta’s datasets, the company said.

“Farm digitisation tools like CropTrails are necessary for countries such as Nigeria and the Philippines. It forms the first digital layers on top of which other services can be rendered. Thus this acquisition will help SatSure expand further and strengthen its international market reach into its target geographies in Africa, LatAm and SEA. SatSure will also use the collected data and feed it into its proprietary algorithms to increase its learning rate as part of this deal,” said Prateep Basu, Founder and CEO of SatSure

Priyan Shah, CEO of OEPP Innovations, added, “We have had a long-standing and successful partnership with SatSure, and with this move, we are confident that CropTrails will evolve into a globally competitive product. Digitisation and traceability are the two pillars on which CropTrails has been built, and SatSure’s competency in generating predictive insights using satellite imagery will only add more value to it.”