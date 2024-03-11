Agritech firm Satyukt Analytics has forged an alliance with ASSOCHAM UP-UK and Global New Energies and Technologies (GNET), a vendor of agri-equipment, to deploy precision farming technologies in Uttar Pradesh.

The alliance will be deploying Satyukt’s Sat2Farm technology, which promotes the digitisation of agriculture through the use of data derived from satellite imagery and a blend of technologies such as cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, among others.

With 65 per cent of the total population of UP dependent on agriculture, this partnership enables Satyukt to effortlessly deliver farm management solutions to all types of farmers and stakeholders aligned with ASSOCHAM UP-UK and GNET, streamlining the agricultural practices by providing instant, near real-time information, the company said in a statement.

Yukti, MD, Co-founder of Satyukt, said “the collaboration aims to bring precision farming information to the doorsteps of farmers, harnessing the technological advancements developed by Satyukt in recent years. Precision farming will help farmers in reducing the cost of cultivation and increase the crop productivity, thereby increasing the farmers’ income”.