The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), has appealed to the Government, not to extend ban on the export of de-oiled ricebran beyond July, 31.

In his monthly letter to the members of SEA on Tuesday, Ajay Jhunjhunwala, President of SEA, said India exports about around five to six lakh tonnes (lt) of de-oiled ricebran to Vietnam, Thailand, and other Asian countries, establishing itself as a reliable supplier in the international market.

He said the Government, prohibited the export of de-oiled ricebran on July 28, 2023, attributing it to high fodder prices with de-oiled ricebran, being a major component. Initially set to last until March 31, 2024, the prohibition was later extended to July 31, 2024.

He said de-oiled ricebran prices are now at a lower level, and are likely to decrease further with increased availability of dried distiller grain solids (DDGS). In light of these facts and the sharp fall in prices, the association has appealed to the Government not to extend the prohibition beyond July 31, 2024, he said.

Weather support

On the monsoon onset, he said the private weather forecaster, Skymet, has announced the timely onset of the monsoon on June, 1 in Kerala. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by July, 15. “Plentiful rains will support farm output, drive economic growth, and replenish the Government’s depleting foodgrain stocks. Let us keep our fingers crossed, and pray to Lord Indra for well-distributed and bountiful rain across the country,” Jhunjhunwala said.

On the Lok Sabha elections, he said the key issues influencing the electorate, include economic performance, national security, and social policies. Voter turnout has been robust, reflecting the electorate’s engagement with the critical issues at stake, he said.

Reminding the members about the mandatory water audit, for abstracting groundwater in excess of 100 cubic metres per day, he said, the failure to comply with the government notification in this regard ,will result in severe penalties under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act.

SEA team to Brazil

He said, the Asian Palm Oil Alliance comprising of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan, jointly set up by SEA and Solidaridad, will conduct a workshop in Indore on June, 28. The theme of the event will focus on ‘Palm oil – Transforming perceptions for health and nutrition’.

Stating that ABIOVE (Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries), has invited an SEA delegation to visit Brazil to study the Brazilian soya complex, and meet Brazilian producers and exporters of soyabean oil, Jhunjhunwala said, he will be leading an SEA delegation to Brazil consisting of 14 members, including leading refiners and importers of soyabean oil, along with intermediaries and service providers, from June, 15 to 26.

On November 2, 2023, SEA signed an MoU with ABIOVE for mutual cooperation, including facilitating delegations, to foster direct rapport between Brazilian producers, and exporters of soyabean oil and Indian importers and refiners of vegetable oils.