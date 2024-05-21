Telangana Government will be paying a bonus of ₹500 per quintal for fine rice cultivated by the farmers from the next Kharif season.

A decision was taken by the State Cabinet in this regard on Monday, The procurement of paddy cultivated during the rabi season was in progress and more than 36 lakh metric tonnes was procured so far at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Poguleti Srinivas Reddy, Minister told newspersons after the Cabinet meet.

“The amounts due to farmers as per the MSP are being credited to their bank accounts directly within three days. The Government is committed to procure paddy till the last grain at MSP,’‘ the Minister said while advising farmers not to believe any rumours in this regard.

The government also directed the officials concerned to keep stocks of the seeds, fertilizers ready for the farmers for the upcoming Kharif season.

The government had also decided to improve the infrastructure of the State-run educational institutions and had already sanctioned ₹600 crore for the purpose. The cabinet also approved the release of ₹120 crore for taking up any other important works in the schools as a run up to the reopening of schools after summer vacation on June 12.