Seafood exporters irked over by PLI scheme turnover norms

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The Ministry of Food Processing and Industries' decision to give preference to a few firms, including ITC, under the PLI scheme for seafood during the 2019-20 fiscal has irked some leading and genuine seafood exporters, who have not been included.
A veteran exporter in the industry, who did not wish to be identified, told BusinessLine that the entry-level criteria of a minimum ₹600 crore turnover for the PLI scheme was unfair as many of the members in the fraternity were just below this figure for the qualifying year. But these firms are meeting the other criteria such as minimum investment and CAGR for inclusion in the PLI scheme.
He alleged that the ITC was qualified after including their entire food products turnover to be eligible for seafood PLI. If only seafood exports were taken, the company would not have been qualified as its seafood exports were far below that of more than 50 family-owned exporters, he said.
According to him, the criteria fixed by the Ministry was denying many of the large seafood processors from applying to the PLI scheme. Because of the entry eligibility criteria, many could not apply in the FY 2019-20 as their turnover was below ₹600 crore.
It is also pointed out that the Seafood Exporters Association had even met senior officials in the Ministry in July seeking relaxation. Still, the authorities expressed their inability to amend the eligibility criteria, citing the Cabinet decision.
The exporter also pointed out that the change of criteria to only investment was not adequately and properly informed to the seafood trade. Because of this, some large exporters who are in the process of setting up new state-of-the seafood factories could not qualify to be included in the scheme, even though they exceed the minimum investment criteria and CAGR. These companies could not even apply online as the entry barrier of ₹600 crore is preventing them from accepting their applications.
An e-mail seeking comments from the Marine Products Exports Development Authority elicited no response until this report was published.
When contacted, Alex K.Ninan, president of Seafood Exporters Association of India-Kerala region, said no players from the State would be eligible to be included in the PLI scheme in the present form as they would come under the benchmark level of ₹600 crore turnover. Of the ₹42,000 crore seafood exports from the country, the contribution of marine food exports from Kerala was ₹5,000 crore.
The scheme is not beneficial for most players in the seafood sector, and it will give an advantage to MNC’s and cash-rich exporters. Most of the exporters in the country are mid and small-sized firms and fall below the benchmark of ₹600 crore turnover. To promote exports, he suggested a level playing field for all rather than concentrating on a very few with an uneven distribution of incentives.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...