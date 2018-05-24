Sentiments in edible oil rules steady

Sentiments in edible oils market ruled steady on slack demand.

Allana sold about 500 tonnes soyabean refined oil at ₹760 10 kg for any ten days up to 25 June. About 300 tonnes palmolein at ₹727-731 and 50 tonnes sunflower refined oil at ₹755 were resold for ready-weekly. Liberty: Palmolein ex STC / ex JNPT ₹753 for 5 June. Super palmolein ₹783 for 5 June and sunflower refined oil ₹790 for 5 June. Allana: Palmolein ex Khopoli ₹755 for 25 June. Soyabean refined oil ₹780 for 25 June and Sunflower refined oil ₹780 for 25 June.

Ruchi: ex Patalganga Soya refined oil ₹773 and sunflower refi.oil ₹773 for 30May.

Golden agri: Palmolein ex JNPT ₹740 and Ex STC ₹740 for 10June.

Arrivals of groundnut in Gondal, Rajkot were about 25,000 bags and its prices were ₹620 – ₹750. Soyabean arrivals in Madhya Pradesh were 38,000 bags and its prices were ex Mandi ₹3600 – 3700 and plant delivery ₹3700 – 3800. Soya oil was ₹725 – 730 and Soya refined oil was ₹755 – 760.

At Rajkot: groundnut oil Telia Tin was steady at ₹1280 and Loose (10 kgs) was at ₹780 .

Malaysian crude palm oil, June -18 futures closed higher at MYR2474 (MYR 2462), July- 18 at MYR 2484(MYR 2465) and August-18 close at MYR2492 (MYR2473).

On NCDEX: Soyabean refined oil June-18 futures was at ₹781.60 (₹781) and July -18 was at ₹791.00 (₹789.70) till evening.

On BCE spot rates (₹/10 kg) were: groundnut oil ₹840 (₹840), soya refined oil ₹755 (₹755), sunflower exp. ref. ₹710 (₹705), sunflower ref. ₹758 (₹755), rapeseed ref. oil ₹815 (₹810), rapeseed expeller ref. ₹785 (₹780), cottonseed ref. oil ₹765 (₹765) and Palmolein ₹730 (₹731).