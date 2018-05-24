Sentiments in edible oil rules steady

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Sentiments in edible oils market ruled steady on slack demand.
Allana sold about 500 tonnes soyabean refined oil at ₹760 10 kg for any ten days up to 25 June. About 300 tonnes palmolein at ₹727-731 and 50 tonnes sunflower refined oil at ₹755 were resold for ready-weekly. Liberty: Palmolein ex STC / ex JNPT ₹753 for 5 June. Super palmolein ₹783 for 5 June and sunflower refined oil ₹790 for 5 June. Allana: Palmolein ex Khopoli ₹755 for 25 June. Soyabean refined oil ₹780 for 25 June and Sunflower refined oil ₹780 for 25 June.
Ruchi: ex Patalganga Soya refined oil ₹773 and sunflower refi.oil ₹773 for 30May.
Golden agri: Palmolein ex JNPT ₹740 and Ex STC ₹740 for 10June.
Arrivals of groundnut in Gondal, Rajkot were about 25,000 bags and its prices were ₹620 – ₹750. Soyabean arrivals in Madhya Pradesh were 38,000 bags and its prices were ex Mandi ₹3600 – 3700 and plant delivery ₹3700 – 3800. Soya oil was ₹725 – 730 and Soya refined oil was ₹755 – 760.
At Rajkot: groundnut oil Telia Tin was steady at ₹1280 and Loose (10 kgs) was at ₹780 .
Malaysian crude palm oil, June -18 futures closed higher at MYR2474 (MYR 2462), July- 18 at MYR 2484(MYR 2465) and August-18 close at MYR2492 (MYR2473).
On NCDEX: Soyabean refined oil June-18 futures was at ₹781.60 (₹781) and July -18 was at ₹791.00 (₹789.70) till evening.
On BCE spot rates (₹/10 kg) were: groundnut oil ₹840 (₹840), soya refined oil ₹755 (₹755), sunflower exp. ref. ₹710 (₹705), sunflower ref. ₹758 (₹755), rapeseed ref. oil ₹815 (₹810), rapeseed expeller ref. ₹785 (₹780), cottonseed ref. oil ₹765 (₹765) and Palmolein ₹730 (₹731).
