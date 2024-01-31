Plant-based meat brand Shaka Harry has announced the launch of its latest innovation, ‘Chefsclusive’ tailored exclusively for the HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café) sector.

Chefsclusive introduces an array of starters, snacks, meals, and accompaniments, aiming to meet the burgeoning demand for diverse and high-quality plant-based options in the out-of-home dining experiences, the company said in a statement.

The range caters to the preferences of both vegetarian and the increasingly popular flexitarian customers, offering an exciting blend of flavors and formats. Chefsclusive is masterfully balances price, quality, and taste, providing commercial partners with the flexibility to adapt and modify offerings to suit the discerning palate of their clientele while ensuring profitability.

Anand Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, Shaka Harry, said: “The HORECA supply market in India is estimated to be around $40 billion. The explosion of out-of-home eating occasions presents an unprecedented opportunity for menu innovation. With Chefsclusive, we aim to provide an in-depth curation of dishes that elevate the dining experience, meeting the sophisticated demands of today’s consumers.”

Sandeep Devgan, Co-founder, Shaka Harry said “The evolution of plant-based cuisine is essential to keeping it relevant and exciting. Indian cuisine, with its rich tapestry of tastes, flavors, and formats, is perfectly poised for this transformation. Chefsclusive reintroduces these elements in healthier, cleaner options without compromising on taste and experience.”

The HORECA sector in India has witnessed remarkable growth, with recent statistics indicating a robust expansion in both urban and semi-urban areas. This growth is further fuelled by the rising consumer interest in plant-based diets and sustainable eating practices.