Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, a manufacturer of energy-efficient pumps and motors, has received a patent for inventing a ‘switching circuit to start single phase-induction motor’.

The patent, received from Intellectual Property India, is in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act 1970, and it will be valid for 20 years.

A company statement said Shakti Pumps has received three patents to date and has filed 27 more patents in India and abroad.

Significance of invention

The invention can help avoid complications in the functioning of motors and save additional costs incurred in maintaining and operating them.

It also eliminates the issues of voltage fluctuations and increases the precision in switching compared to the panel and capacitors.

Dinesh Patidar, Chairman & Managing Director of Shakti Pumps said, “We further expect to continue making a positive contribution to the industry which would help us to deliver encouraging results for our investors.”