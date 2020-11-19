Small farmers deprived of climate finance: Report

Mi 10T Pro: A power user’s fully loaded phone
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Ramesh Barap and other farmers in Palghar are not much aware of climate change and any effort by the government to mitigate it. Nature’s vagaries are frequent now, and there is a cycle of unseasonal rains and droughts, they say. Like other parts of the State, farmers here have to knock at the government’s doors to get compensation for crops damaged in natural disasters. While some get help others are left high and dry.
Maharashtra farmers are not an exception. Only 1.7 per cent of climate finance — a fraction of what is needed — goes to small-scale farmers in developing countries despite their disproportionate vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, according to a recent report released by the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Climate Policy Initiative (CPI).
The report adds that small-scale agriculturists encounter a number of challenges in accessing the funds they need.
According to the report, India’s governmental support for agriculture was estimated in the early 2010s at $85 billion per year, of which only around $3 billion directed to the soil, water conservation, forestry, and wildlife.
“Farming is becoming more and more difficult for small farmers like me. Uncertainty prevails all the time and we don’t know when it will rain and when there will be drought. Climate change or nature’s wrath, whatever it is, it affects small and poor farmers,” says Shrikant Belekar, a farmer from Nipani in Karnataka.
There are around 21.6 crore small and marginal farmers (or 4.3 crore families) who actually are reeling under distress due to cycles of unseasonal rains and droughts.
The “Assessment of Climate Change over Indian Region” report published by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) mentions that since the middle of the twentieth century, India has witnessed a rise in average temperature; a decrease in monsoon precipitation; a rise in extreme temperature and rainfall events, droughts, and sea levels; and an increase in the intensity of severe cyclones, alongside other changes in the monsoon system.
According to the Ministry of Environment, “India’s action on climate change is guided by the National Action Plan on Climate Change, which is operationalised through eight missions each having its own budget and action plan. Hence, a separate fund for climate action has not been found to be necessary”.
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...