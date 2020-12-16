Solvent extractors’ body announces awards for top exporters and processors

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India has announced awards for exporters and processors for 2019-20.
A press release by B.V. Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said the association presents awards every year to the highest processors of various oilcakes, rice bran and tree borne oilseeds to encourage members, and, thereby, add to domestic edible oil availability.
The award winners in the processors category for 2019-20 are Vaighai Agro Products Ltd, Madurai (Tamil Nadu), and Cethar Foods Private Ltd, Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu) for ‘Rice Bran’; Habib Solvex Pvt Ltd, Hiriyur (Karnataka) and MK Agrotech Pvt Ltd, Srirangapatna (Karnataka) for ‘Sunflowerseed oilcake’; Vijay Solvex Ltd, Alwar (Rajasthan) and Adani Wilmar Ltd, Alwar/Bundi (Rajasthan) for ‘Rapeseed Oilcake’; Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd, Gondal (Gujarat) and Rajesh Oil Industries Pvt Ltd, Rajkot (Gujarat) for ‘Groundnut Oilcake’; Manorama Industries Ltd, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) for ‘Salseed’ and ‘Mango Kernel’; Triveni Solvex (P) Ltd, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) for ‘Mahuaseed Oilcake’; Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Jaspur (Uttaranchal) and Shri Ambica Oilcake Industries, Kheda (Gujarat) for ‘Neemseed’; lhsedu Agrochem Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for ‘Castorseed Oilcake’; and KSE Ltd, lrinjalakuda (Kerala) for ‘Copra (coconut) Oilcake’.
The release said awards were also presented to the top exporters of various oilmeals and vegetable oils to encourage the members.
The award winners in the exporters’ category for 2019-20 are: Radhashyam Industries Pvt Ltd, Kolkata (WB) and Pragati Agri Products (P) Ltd, Kolkata (WB) for ‘Ricebran Extractions’; Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Darshan Overseas Pvt Ltd, Rajkot (Gujarat) for ‘Rapeseed Extraction’; Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Maruti Agro Traders, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for ‘Castorseed Extraction’; Castorgirnar Industries Pvt Ltd, Junagadh (Gujarat) for ‘Groundnutseed Extraction’; Manorama Industries Ltd, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) for ‘Sal Oil (Fats)’ and ‘Mango Kernel Oil (Fats); PJ Margo Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru (Karnataka) for ‘Neemseed Oil’; AP Organics Ltd, Dhuri (Punjab) for ‘Ricebran Oil’; and Marico Ltd, Mumbai (Maharashtra) for ‘Coconut Oil’.
It said Ricela Health Foods Ltd, Dhuri (Punjab); Naga Hanuman Agro Oils Pvt Ltd, Eluru (AP); and AP Refinery Pvt Ltd, Jagraon (Punjab) won the ‘Shri BK Goenka – SEA Award for Highest Refined Rice Bran Oil Production’.
