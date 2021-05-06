South Korea buys Banganapalli, Suvarnarekha mangoes from AP

Banganapalli and Suvarnarekha mango varieties, which have Geographical Indication (GI) tags, will be exported to South Korea from Andhra Pradesh. The first slot of the mango variety was sourced from Krishna and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh was shopped on Thursday.

“In a major boost to India’s mangoes exports in the current season, a consignment of 2.5 tonnes of Banganapalli and Survarnarekha mangoes from Andhra Pradesh were exported to South Korea. The mangoes were treated, cleaned and shipped from the APEDA registered facility at Tirupati,” an APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) statement said.

“This is the first export consignment sent by IFFCO Kisan SEZ (IKSEZ), which is a subsidiary of IFFCO,” it said.

More supply ahead

IFFCO Kisan SEZ has tied up with Meejaim of South Korea to supply 66 tonnes of mango this season.

“There are around 100 varieties of mangoes grown in substantial quantities in India while there are increasing export opportunities for mangoes used for table consumption as well as diversified processed products,” APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu said.

The AP Agros Integrated Packhouse and VHT System at Tirupati, which processed the consignment, has exported about 400 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables so far.