Soy oil rules high

Amidst scattered buying support, rise in future and reports of damage to soybean crops on account of pest infection and excessive rains in Madhya Pradesh, soy oil has been ruling higher in Indore for the past few days with soy refined here today rising to Rs 885-90 for 10 kg. Soy solvent ruled at Rs 830-35. Among plants, soy refined Vippy today was quoted at Rs 893; Keshav - Rs 887; soy refined (Bajrang) - Rs 888; Prakash - 886; Avi Ujjain - Rs 890.

Soy refined MS Pachore was quoted at Rs 888; Neemuch (MS Solvex) - Rs 884; Dhanuka - Rs 878; while soy refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at Rs 890 for 10 kg respectively. Plant deliveries of soybean were quoted also quoted higher at Rs 3,900 on weak availability of soy seeds with crushers, while soybean mandi rate was quoted at Rs 3,850 a quintal. Amidst scattered domestic demand, soy DOC ruled at Rs 32,000-Rs 33,000 a tonne.