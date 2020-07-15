Soya germination failure: Farmers await compensation

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
The State government recently informed the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court that it has filed 46 criminal cases and issued show-cause notice to 53 seed companies following farmers’ complaints about early germination failure of soyabean seeds.
However, about 50,000 farmers who have filed complaints wait for compensation to carry out kharif sowing.
The Aurangabad Bench is currently hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) taking cognizance of news reports on complaints by farmers about soya germination failure.
Even as the State has promised action against the seed companies, farmers are insisting on immediate compensation. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists attacked Agriculture Office in Latur and demanded ₹25,000 per hectare compensation for affected farmers. Per the information provided to the Court, only 929 complainant farmers have received compensation.
Shetkari Sanghatana has demanded the government must take steps and help farmers so that they could go ahead with second sowing.
Farmers have alleged that they are facing problems as no proper germination tests were conducted on seeds and these seeds were certificated and approved for sowing. Maharashtra State Seeds Co Ltd (MSSCL) is involved in the production of breeder and foundation seeds and it markets seeds under the ‘Mahabeej’ brand. Along with private company seeds, farmers who have used Mahabeej seeds, too, have complained about germination failure.
Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse speaking in Nashik said that the government was putting every effort so that farmers get required help to continue with kharif operations.
