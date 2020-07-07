Soya germination failure: Maharashtra to act against its own agency

As thousands of farmers in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra have registered complaints about the early germination failure of soyabean seeds, State Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse announced that the government will initiate action against its own agency.

According to local media reports, over 46,000 farmers have registered complaints with the Agriculture Department. Many farmers have reported complains against Mahabeej, the government’s seed brand.

Maharashtra State Seeds Co Ltd (MSSCL) is involved in the production of breeder and foundation seeds. Seed testing laboratories and State seed certification agencies are established to ensure quality parameters. MSSCL markets seeds under the ‘Mahabeej’ brand.

“If Mahabeej seeds are sub-standard, action will be taken against the agency, and also new seeds must be given to farmers,” said Bhuse speaking in a meeting at Wardha. He added that if soyabean seeds are not available, farmers must be given tur dal (pigeon pea) seeds.

Farmers have alleged that the government has failed to take stringent action against seed companies, while the companies have demanded that the State appoint a probe committee to fund the reasons for soya germination failure.