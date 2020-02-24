Spice farmers, exporters should help India become $5-trillion economy: Minister

As part of the Centre’s efforts to make India a $5-trillion economy, and a global powerhouse, by 2024-25, spice farmers should double their production while exporters should increase trade, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said.

He was here to inaugurate a function to present the Spices Board’s trophies and awards to exporters for their Excellence in the Export of Spices, and to launch new projects to ensure the sustainable development of the domestic spices sector.

Farmers’ incomes should be doubled through an increase in production, said Parkash. Exporters should help protect the interests of farmers in competing for the world market with quality products from India, he added. “We are in discussions with all the stakeholders to achieve the goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy. The Union Government will extend all help to the farmers and exporters to reach the target and we have to work hard together to make the dream come true,” he said.

Farmer clusters

The Minister also spoke about the need for the formation of farmers clusters for all crops, as envisaged in the New Agriculture Export Policy, to integrate Indian farmers and agricultural products with global value chains, which will help India achieve its agriculture export goals.

Parkash gave away the 29th and 30th set of export awards to spice exporters for their “commendable performance” during 2015-16 and 2016-17.

On the sidelines of the function, the Plant Protection Code (PPC) for small and large cardamom, which has been developed by the Indian Cardamom Research Institute to achieve sustainability in cardamom production, was launched. The Minister also launched the online sales of spices under the brand ‘Flavourit’, which is promoted by Flavourit Spices Trading Ltd (FSTL), an initiative of Spices Board to help farmer groups sell high-quality spices in the retail market.