Spices Prices

as on : 09-09-2019 03:40:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)22.00-22.0031150--19.35
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC101.002950030500-14.49
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)64.201326.671076.205300600024.71
Bangalore(Kar)50.0028.21364.00110001100025.71
Manasa(MP)17.00-17.005156-29.55
Mumbai(Mah)10.00400721.00140001400040.00
Howly(ASM)3.00-4018.006100330069.44
Bohorihat(ASM)2.50-2.507250-107.14
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)1.40-56.254.6080008500-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jasdan(Guj)25.0038.89235.501475014500-9.23
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.60-29.961288.301420015200-16.47
Chotila(Guj)4.0033.3357.32155001550029.17
Vankaner(Guj)2.40-7041.101450015100-13.04
Sami(Guj)1.5036.3648.901437515200-19.47
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.10-21.4314.901428014950-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.70-53.3349.501455512355-12.74
Savarkundla(Guj)0.70-3055.801281014710-27.48
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)22.0022.22268.001525015250-7.58
Imphal(Man)3.406.2513.001500014000-
Thoubal(Man)1.20NC6.801400014000-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.80NC6.501600014000-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)213.0019.662164.0064506450118.64
Pune(Mah)41.00-54.444831.00100009500300.00
Pune(Mah)34.00-62.224831.0050009500100.00
Jorhat(ASM)26.0018.18392.0095009500-
Achalda(UP)23.40200123.6024112410167.89
Barhaj(UP)22.00-15.382453.0053805370-
Lucknow(UP)18.005.88691.0070006800180.00
Etawah(UP)12.00-2561.3065006250-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)10.50200321.803800380080.95
Tanda Urmur(UP)9.0020408.3075007500-
Katwa(WB)6.508.33196.501600014500158.06
Kopaganj(UP)5.20136.36148.4061005345177.27
Jalgaon(Mah)5.002548.005500550037.50
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.5012536.1042003500180.00
Mirzapur(UP)4.5028.57347.0064106300136.10
Badayoun(UP)4.006099.1048104790153.16
Ballia(UP)4.0010042.0063106250180.44
Agra(UP)4.0014.29580.5053505070143.18
Gopiganj(UP)4.0033.3312.6070001400-
Haldwani(Utr)3.70236.3611.9033784843-11.11
Shillong(Meh)3.5016.6764.00800011500NC
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-14.2991.8069506885164.76
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00NC104.402600280014.29
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.72-1.0913.4590008000260.00
Basti(UP)2.7068.7579.6061305860164.22
Jhansi(UP)2.50-16.6768.6055755000-
Sahiyapur(UP)2.5025125.1061005925-
Asansol(WB)2.5031.58199.72134401284058.12
Palakkad(Ker)2.001004.001510011600228.26
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-20100.1085005600372.22
Hardoi(UP)1.90-1.905310--
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.60-2036.1045003500200.00
Bareilly(UP)1.50-1.504825-69.30
Devariya(UP)1.50-25163.9063106260185.52
Barabanki(UP)1.50NC58.1069506840152.73
Dadri(UP)1.50503.5042004300-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6794.004780478068.90
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.202050.3059505625152.12
Balrampur(UP)1.20-2014.1065002600-
Piplya(MP)1.00-9.094.7065003200900.00
Patan(Mah)1.00-5014.005000550066.67
Ahmednagar(Mah)1.00-1.0010000-300.00
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC15.0060008000300.00
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)1.00NC13.00800087006.67
Karad(Mah)1.00NC74.0060006000140.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC40.007600760090.00
Azamgarh(UP)1.0011.11106.2061506025129.48
Baberu(UP)1.0066.672.2045252360-
Paliakala(UP)1.0066.6710.9048304790-
Roorkee(Utr)1.00-6016.3018002000-
Jayas(UP)0.8033.3316.2040003750127.27
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-2046.7059005800227.78
Saharanpur(UP)0.80-46.6796.805250502593.01
Shahganj(UP)0.8033.332.4061005200123.44
Vilaspur(UP)0.75-81.254.7518602240-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC9.901300014400293.94
Ajuha(UP)0.70-3019.2059005800-
Chandoli(UP)0.60-14.2959.5062106200133.90
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-33.3341.6061205975-
Unnao(UP)0.60NC6.3062002500270.15
MethiSeeds
Manasa(MP)40.00-40.004042-36.09
Kota(Raj)1.00-60124.503650410023.73
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.60-82.517.2346004350-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-81.25101.804000440031.15
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.002531.503125029500-6.02
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC31.003180032800NC
Turmeric
Erode(TN)75.8581.379033.41594459480.75
Duggirala(AP)29.55-59.105400--10.16
Salem(TN)5.7285.11440.9062006150-
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-75277.0013500135003.85
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)62.00-53.732350.001700016000-5.56
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)4.1421.05143.221075010000-
Palakkad(Ker)2.0010034.00161001480051.89
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC15.60153001340041.67
Published on September 09, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.