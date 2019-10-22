Spices Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.10-8.3323.802825029000-18.12
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC25.703000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.6219.2325.432700027000-16.92
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)48.00200788.00100001000014.29
Aklera(Raj)1.20-66.677.405650574016.49
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)72.5034.262753.601387514250-18.38
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)13.806.981484.801390013500-14.46
Tharad(Guj)10.20-48.48290.101319013580-19.65
Halvad(Guj)7.62-53.02343.301387514000-18.38
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)3.50337.565.501470014650-
Chotila(Guj)3.0010097.12155001550029.17
DryChillies
Dhing(ASM)500.0011.113760.00900010000-
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-29.63539.0017000170003.03
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)115.00-30.33877.0092509250213.56
Dhing(ASM)70.0034.62980.001200011500-
Barhaj(UP)24.0014.292210.0075907590-
Kohima(Nag)17.006.25350.0053005700-
Pulpally(Ker)5.0066.67219.0085008500254.17
Asansol(WB)3.8018.75169.2656006600-4.76
Allahabad(UP)3.00NC102.5096009200300.00
Ballia(UP)3.00-2576.0074207330229.78
Moga(Pun)1.6033.3322.4070006500-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.40NC141.1063506240152.99
Satara(Mah)1.00NC28.0050005000300.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC43.00650064002.36
Moga(Pun)1.00-16.6722.4065006500-
Sandila(UP)0.9028.5713.1073007260-
Balrampur(UP)0.8014.2920.10130012500-
Dadri(UP)0.80-2016.1087508700-
Gondal(UP)0.7016.675.9084008200-
Gadaura(UP)0.70-22.2248.3061006100167.54
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)23.00360202.006750675022.73
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC51.703110031100-9.86
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50112.003350033500-10.67
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)37.00164.292796.24598960693.06
Erode(TN)26.68-64.7610257.57591257000.20
Bangalore(Kar)5.0040056.0010500105004.48
Published on October 22, 2019
