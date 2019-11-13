Spices Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:05:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC30.503000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.623.3337.492700027000-16.92
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC109.00440000440000203.45
CorrianderSeed
Gondal(Guj)568.0024.561592.005805640532.53
Kota(Raj)137.50149.092026.605850580039.29
Mumbai(Mah)60.00361.54920.00140001400016.67
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-78.751402.009650965010.29
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Gondal(Guj)726.00250.721659.001435515705-7.71
Mumbai(Mah)33.00175562.002300023000-8.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.90-33.461613.801430014200-16.98
Sami(Guj)6.00200103.901438013750-22.27
Bachau(Guj)2.3013057.601350013000-18.18
Chotila(Guj)1.50-40118.32155001550029.17
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)15.00-53.12855.0017050170503.33
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.7021.4320.601140011250-
Thiruppur(TN)1.14-61.365.2360006500-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)223.0023.895655.0092509250213.56
Pune(Mah)82.0028.124646.00130003400712.50
Pune(Mah)62.00-3.124646.0032003400100.00
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.00-33.33520.00100006900266.30
Kohima(Nag)17.0013.33600.0053005800-
Barhaj(UP)16.00-11.112456.0083508300-
Tanda Urmur(UP)8.00-11.11453.8075007500316.67
Ratnagiri (Nachane)(Mah)4.0010021.0046006500-31.34
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.608.3379.5037004000208.33
Shillong(Meh)2.50-16.6793.8065005500NC
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-16.67105.5091509050-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC263.0055005500144.44
Satara(Mah)2.0010032.0054005000350.00
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00NC34.006000575020.00
Moga(Pun)1.70-45.1636.8070007000-
Gadaura(UP)1.50NC65.7059005900162.22
Mathura(UP)1.50NC101.2090008800400.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.2010019.2095159200-
Shahabad(Har)1.00-9.0910.106500650030.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC53.0058006000-0.34
Achalda(UP)1.00-2.009800--
Barabanki(UP)1.00-9.0950.4096509640315.95
Hardoi(UP)1.00-28.5729.7081258110-
Roorkee(Utr)1.00NC15.70150018007.14
Lakhimpur(UP)0.80-20150.7072507220202.08
Gondal(UP)0.70-3011.9092009100-
Jhansi(UP)0.60-4089.1080507035-
Roorkee(Utr)0.60-4015.702500180078.57
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)11.0010346.006750675022.73
Kota(Raj)5.00525159.603350410017.54
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.8028090.504250430030.77
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-94.44128.0075007500-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC75.103160032000-9.71
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50134.003350032500-5.63
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-30223.001300013000-10.34
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.1024066.5042004800-37.31
Turmeric
Erode(TN)27.32-8.910836.83594458290.75
Perundurai(TN)19.00-45.713086.2459315869-8.74
Mumbai(Mah)6.00200345.0013500135003.85
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-8078.0010150101501.00
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)50.00117.393200.001700017000-5.56
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC54.00166001660053.70
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.6724.60164001650051.85
Published on November 13, 2019
