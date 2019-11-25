Spices Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:25:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.62-4.6242.512900029000-10.77
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)32.50622.221211.306250675019.05
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-4019.905000400011.11
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)28.00-53.333025.601450014310-17.14
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.70-67.941728.801360014400-21.04
Sami(Guj)2.00-20124.901375014000-24.14
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-80610.002300023000-8.00
Chotila(Guj)1.00-33.33129.32155001550029.17
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC7.3095009500-
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)14.00752560.0094509400-
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00NC497.8075007500316.67
Asansol(WB)4.153.75221.88650064002.36
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC279.0022502200-10.00
Pattikonda(Pun)1.5087.5135.734600440084.00
Dadri(UP)1.505030.1090009000-
Fatehabad(Har)1.2071.4310.7070007000133.33
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC57.0048005000-25.00
Pattikonda(Pun)1.0025135.733500440040.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC22.30240002400050.00
MethiSeeds
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.30-13.1697.10390042506.85
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-76.92187.604100400013.10
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC85.503250032300-11.20
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC142.003250032500-8.45
Turmeric
Erode(TN)74.5162.911310.49609459533.29
Perundurai(TN)6.00-91.783294.2453145884-16.96
Published on November 25, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments