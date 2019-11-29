Spices Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:22:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC47.473000029000-7.69
CorrianderSeed
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)18.00-36.006250--
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)17.90-51.231904.601450014000-15.82
Sanchor(Raj)8.0070037.501400015000-2.10
Sami(Guj)2.00-50144.901400014300-22.76
Chotila(Guj)1.20NC137.12155001550029.17
DryChillies
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.20-81.6674.801120011500-
Garlic
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00-28.57541.8075007500316.67
Rudauli(UP)1.4016.679.401280012850-
Phagwara(Pun)1.20-2068.58500050004.17
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50289.003400225036.00
Sandila(UP)0.60NC21.7080007950-
MethiSeeds
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-62.5101.504250436016.44
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100150.003150031500-11.27
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC95.903310033100-9.32
Turmeric
Erode(TN)82.40136.5811704.6358955737-1.75
Perundurai(TN)33.0057.143422.2456995699-9.09
Published on November 29, 2019
