Spices Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:13:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC35.002850029500-3.39
DryChillies
Jagdalpur(Cht)6.30-77.4235.2065009446-
Garlic
Gorakhpur(UP)220.0010946.0071007200-
Barhaj(UP)68.00-24.441178.0060005900237.08
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)27.50-4.51206.1045003400-18.18
Chorichora(UP)25.0013.6497.0070507350428.09
Barabanki(UP)9.00373.6837.00620010250108.05
Agra(UP)8.00-63.64118.505900845061.64
Jhansi(UP)7.505023.3074505040230.38
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)6.70-29.4732.5050003600-
Mehmoodabad(UP)5.0011.1132.8056505800161.57
Milak(UP)5.0038.8917.1062256600-
Devariya(UP)4.00-52.9468.7067506280382.14
Mathura(UP)4.0033.3368.4059007800210.53
Basti(UP)3.504040.0069506500265.79
Kosikalan(UP)3.507588.5060007100102.70
Etawah(UP)3.00NC286.0065507500-
Fatehpur(UP)3.0010016.305000600040.85
Bharthna(UP)3.005028.5062507400681.25
Rasda(UP)3.00NC35.0073507470-
Sehjanwa(UP)2.80NC31.1068006250222.27
Chandausi(UP)2.50-5053.5062906500-
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-16.6750.0074157490200.20
Ambala Cantt.(Har)2.00-2.007500--
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.3326.006200720090.77
Saharanpur(UP)1.802029.7063406350148.63
Azamgarh(UP)1.50NC63.7071007510255.00
Bahraich(UP)1.50-2512.5071807500230.88
Faizabad(UP)1.50-7046.6070007300-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-6.2527.0061157400225.27
Hardoi(UP)1.40NC52.4071507050-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC31.4072007600-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.20-6066.9061006850194.69
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-45.4526.7070006500268.42
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2016.2070507200252.50
Balrampur(UP)1.20-4017.3070008000150.00
Ghiraur(UP)1.20NC88.4092009400868.42
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC108.0075006500-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-1.002900--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC13.001260012600-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-508.0070107000145.96
Gadaura(UP)1.00-60235.9075006100257.14
Rudauli(UP)1.0042.864.20720010200-
Fatehabad(Har)0.8014.297.4560006900-7.69
Nabha(Pun)0.80NC24.6083006500207.41
Kasganj(UP)0.8033.3312.7053205000460.00
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-6011.3060006300233.33
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-46.6714.6072507550217.29
Unnao(UP)0.8033.332.2065005900160.00
Akbarpur(UP)0.80NC9.8070006500115.38
Vadhvan(Guj)0.70-22.224.3047504750-
Shahabad(Har)0.7016.6713.6078007900-2.50
Auraiya(UP)0.7016.672.8072007600-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.60-72.7316.2575006500341.18
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-409.6070009800250.00
Naanpara(UP)0.60-505.5072008000213.04
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC74.102800029000-15.15
Turmeric
Gundlupet(Kar)43.00-17.31298.0054005500-
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC28.00173001760060.19
Published on April 07, 2020
