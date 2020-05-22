Spices Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 12:59:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)26.00136.36533.002400028000-
Somvarpet(Kar)6.00-45.45285.00290002710411.54
Sakaleshpura(Kar)5.0066.6775.002800022500-
CorrianderSeed
Faizabad(UP)2.00-28.576.609900800023.75
Vishalpur(UP)1.90-64.159.2084508650-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)91.60644.72895.401250012500-14.97
Halvad(Guj)6.90-74.63698.841190012400-21.19
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.00-44.449.20950011500-39.87
Garlic
Arakalgud(Kar)223.004360347.00110007000-
Bangalore(Kar)134.00-46.615619.0010500975050.00
Barhaj(UP)48.00-9.432210.0060005900167.86
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)25.00-12.28386.505550568059.48
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)12.0020153.509000900028.57
Ghaziabad(UP)12.0010098.0065506600-
Tumkur(Kar)7.00-12.5105.0060006000-
Azamgarh(UP)6.50-7.14136.205750577544.65
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)6.0010017.0055006000-
Lakhimpur(UP)6.00-14.29114.405570558087.54
Basti(UP)4.5012.584.505700578040.74
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.0037.93101.6077008300285.00
Milak(UP)3.808.5778.9063556365-
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-14.2972.005545560078.87
Gondal(UP)2.801246.9054005500-
Vishalpur(UP)2.70804.2062506150208.64
Devariya(UP)2.00-33.3383.9057005880142.55
Mathura(UP)2.00-16.6790.705900590049.37
Rudauli(UP)1.6023.0815.9056605650-
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC36.3055006000111.54
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1436.905580566082.95
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.3056.6334.18750080007.14
Fatehpur(UP)1.2033.3327.205960600024.17
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-7.6935.505750580041.10
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10-8.3324.705750577041.10
Kullu(HP)1.0066.671.6035003500-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC7.0075009000-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC5.0050006500-
Suratgarh(Raj)1.0066.677.9040004700-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC21.806520652051.63
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6744.6055005800-
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-41.6719.405420525015.32
Firozepur City(Pun)0.60-5017.2072504750-17.61
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC11.4058006300157.78
MethiSeeds
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)17.00-22.005250--
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC85.802800029000-17.16
Manathavady(Ker)0.70NC51.803000030000-7.69
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)125.8271.42503.7242504150-26.09
Turmeric
Kollegal(Kar)155.001837.5672.0057005200-
Erode(TN)85.7745.273835.1954065304-12.51
Perundurai(TN)67.0071.791388.0051965269-19.35
Faizabad(UP)1.80-107.601100010200-4.35
Vishalpur(UP)1.80-259.6097809180-
ChiliRed
Faizabad(UP)1.50-408.00170001460041.67
Vishalpur(UP)1.50-31.829.801450010985-
Published on May 22, 2020
spices and condiments