Spices Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:25:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)54.00107.69587.002800024000-
Somvarpet(Kar)12.00100297.00313002900020.38
Koppa(Kar)11.0037.519.002400025000-
Sakaleshpura(Kar)1.00-8076.002134628000-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.80-46.6730.802800027000-8.20
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)217.0021.161403.2050355175-33.31
Baran(Raj)64.00300112.0048505250-
Bangalore(Kar)34.00-81.911601.00840010850-7.69
Narsinghgarh(MP)16.70128.7733.505400550024.14
Bhadravathi(Kar)9.00-44.006407--
Bundi(Raj)6.00-6.003906--
Sheopurkalan(MP)5.80-5.804305--
Mandsaur(MP)4.60-4.604751--
Itawa(Raj)3.60-3.604203--
Porbandar(Guj)3.50483.334.1047005015-28.52
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)3.00-86.3626.0078507750-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.80133.3312.5046304780-30.43
Khanpur(Raj)2.00-2.005250--
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-4.007210--
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)108.00-101726.201200012575-23.69
Radhanpur(Guj)90.001150202.201250014000-14.09
Thara(Guj)62.4030.98343.381240012602-16.65
Vankaner(Guj)26.00-35121.201150012155-10.85
Rapar(Guj)15.00206.1240.201180013000-
Savarkundla(Guj)5.002522.901112512375-27.23
Sami(Guj)3.306581.801200012875-21.31
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.6016011.8098009500-37.97
Dhanera(Guj)2.47-2.4711340--
Porbandar(Guj)2.00122.223.801136512685-18.88
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.90-44.448.521111810962-24.30
Beawar(Raj)0.90-66.6752.601200012750-14.29
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)56.00-55.91230.00165001300078.38
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)25.00-25.0011438--
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)14.00-18.0012500--
Gadag(Kar)9.00-2521.0028009025-
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-80146.00135008500117.74
Kamuthi(TN)1.00-1.0011000--
Garlic
Kota(Raj)765.00458.391354.50450052007.14
Baran(Raj)325.00-325.004500--
Mandsaur(MP)220.00-220.004700--
Barhaj(UP)50.004.172260.0061006000159.57
Rajkot(Guj)49.50-38.511134.0037504100-14.77
Etah(UP)45.0060.71219.005050540028.83
Bangalore(Kar)43.00-67.915662.0082501050017.86
Sehore(MP)32.50-32.504000--
Kalapipal(MP)31.00287.540.5045004500104.55
Lucknow(UP)30.00-6.25534.005700562562.86
Narsinghgarh(MP)28.3049.7485.304900350028.95
Santhesargur(Kar)20.0081.8235.00900010000-
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.00-20406.505750555065.23
Parimpore(JK)18.00NC121.5085009000123.68
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00NC1061.0056256000-
Chorichora(UP)14.00833.33116.3056605700323.97
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)12.00NC177.508000750014.29
Solan(HP)8.4018039.6050006000-16.67
Ghaziabad(UP)8.0033.33112.0065506600-
Etawah(UP)7.5025318.5054505700-
Azamgarh(UP)6.50NC142.705675575042.77
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00-16.67119.405620557089.23
Asansol(WB)4.5614163.8357005600-46.23
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.2025017.3045005000-
Ballia(UP)4.00NC86.505520685081.58
Basti(UP)4.0033.3391.505600570038.27
Chandausi(UP)4.0010059.5062006025-
Bharthna(UP)4.0033.3347.005340535033.50
Ashta(MP)3.70-26118.2040003600-
Gadaura(UP)3.00-14.29261.0074007500236.36
Devariya(UP)3.002089.4056205680139.15
Milak(UP)3.00-21.0581.9063256355-
Gondal(UP)2.80NC49.7054005400-
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.8027.2759.005620575062.90
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.60418.10100001100033.33
Bijnaur(UP)2.5066.679.2062206100-
Kosikalan(UP)2.5025111.905700580083.87
Robertsganj(UP)2.50NC28.205450637543.42
Mathura(UP)2.402093.105800590046.84
Barabanki(UP)2.2083.3380.005650580037.80
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)2.00-66.6719.0065005500-
Chittorgarh(Raj)2.00122.224.70600013000328.57
Bareilly(UP)2.00233.3328.606310623080.29
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00NC39.505715575040.25
Dadri(UP)2.0010043.6063006370-
Rasda(UP)2.00NC54.0055106800-
Rudauli(UP)1.60NC17.5056805660-
Mandi(Takoli)(HP)1.50-1.504500--
Ajuha(UP)1.502531.805600580089.83
Agra(UP)1.50-25122.005850585046.25
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC37.8054005500107.69
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC38.405615558084.10
Hardoi(UP)1.40-6572.3057205740-
Maigalganj(UP)1.30NC19.5056005540-
Jasra(UP)1.201003.5056005800-
Achalda(UP)1.202045.8056005500-
Vadhvan(Guj)1.1022.228.7070008000-
Paliakala(UP)1.10-15.3818.705640572092.49
Jalore(Raj)1.09-9.17906.924700450023.68
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC8.0075007500-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC18.0096009600-
Firozepur City(Pun)1.0066.6719.0065007250-26.14
Sangrur(Pun)1.00NC2.00630011000-1.56
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC7.0085001200041.67
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3314.5062007000117.54
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC18.3057305840159.28
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-9.0925.705650575038.65
Sultanpur(UP)1.00NC33.505650570010.78
Naanpara(UP)1.0066.6712.4057005800153.33
Akbarpur(UP)1.0042.8620.405400542014.89
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.85-34.6236.33750080007.14
Firozepur City(Pun)0.8033.3319.0060007250-31.82
Banda(UP)0.8033.334.8063506700-
Jaunpur(UP)0.80-8011.5054505450-
Faizabad(UP)0.7016.6757.4053006000-
Utraula(UP)0.70-0.705400--
Kannauj(UP)0.70-305.6055005700-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60NC9.1048004800-
MethiSeeds
Itawa(Raj)12.10-12.103643--
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-78.05360.00650067508.33
Visnagar(Guj)1.20-523.7035403812-
Lakhani(Guj)0.99-0.993705--
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.0015057.502875027750-2.54
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC88.402800028000-17.16
Soanf
Visnagar(Guj)263.00592.11402.0038106722-
Lalsot(Raj)110.70-111.405500--15.71
Thara(Guj)32.50-13.177.9056304842-33.76
Amirgadh(Guj)12.101733.3312.7680859425-
Deoli(Raj)10.10-10.103501--
Siddhpur(Guj)2.75-2.753815--42.30
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)42.00-37.311472.0051695196-20.46
Erode(TN)31.44-63.343898.0753615406-13.24
Gundlupet(Kar)19.0046.151264.0062006250-
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-5052.0090008500-20.00
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)1.70-26.0919.001100011000NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC38.00143001430026.55
Published on May 28, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
