Spices Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:54:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)61.00177.27962.003000528000-
Somvarpet(Kar)26.00-3.7378.00300003000015.38
Madikeri(Kar)24.00-60.66185.002613126829-
Kadur(Kar)6.0010014.002510022500-
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC44.003050030500NC
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)393.5030.512442.8050005200-20.63
Rajkot(Guj)88.003.531576.2052004900-31.13
Bangalore(Kar)83.00124.321757.0080008000-12.09
Narsinghgarh(MP)29.8089.8193.205200530019.54
Dhoraji(Guj)2.30-20.6917.7048304605-27.42
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)272.4041.511605.001090011450-25.85
Rajkot(Guj)72.0010.771863.201247512370-20.67
Thara(Guj)34.50-48.66481.921286013000-13.56
Dhrol(Guj)10.8027.0623.401031510650-27.36
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00-2027.401100010850-28.05
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.002517.701020010900-35.44
Mathania(Raj)1.4010011.801090011450-
Gadag(Kar)1.00-1.005799--
Beawar(Raj)1.0011.1153.601200012000-14.29
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.90-11.7610.441128010982-23.20
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.60-502.401200011725-22.33
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)18.00-51.35379.00165001650078.38
Gadag(Kar)11.0022.2232.0087182800-
Dahod(Guj)2.40-83.45154.10170001700041.67
Kurnool(AP)0.90-55129.0041295056-8.47
Garlic
Kota(Raj)497.001.952863.005000500019.05
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)280.0023233.33382.8040004250100.00
Bangalore(Kar)176.00-3.836463.0070007000NC
Solan(HP)99.9058.57202.5050005000-16.67
Barhaj(UP)40.00-9.092502.0059805980117.45
Rajkot(Guj)37.50-11.761214.0040254110-8.52
Etah(UP)34.0070300.004500455014.80
Narsinghgarh(MP)29.40-9.54171.004800500026.32
Lucknow(UP)29.0016696.005860586067.43
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0011.111123.5056805685-
Nimbahera(Raj)22.50400202.0040203800-
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)16.00146.15267.5040004500100.00
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-7.69137.0062506260-
Bhuntar(HP)11.00127511.8051005500-
Rajasamand(Raj)10.00-33.3397.5060006000-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)6.00-14.29223.5065006500-7.14
Ballia(UP)5.0025107.505510550081.25
Chandausi(UP)5.002582.5062206225-
Asansol(WB)5.0019.05173.0362006600-41.51
Bharthna(UP)4.5012.564.505200525030.00
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)4.10-59297.8032003200-41.82
Davangere(Kar)4.00-33.3332.0030002800-
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-11.11163.205675566042.77
Etawah(UP)4.00-11.11337.5054505450-
Meerut(UP)4.0014.2922.0061506170132.08
Sahiyapur(UP)4.00-11.1160.805600560033.33
Rasda(UP)3.5016.6763.0054755480-
Nautnava(UP)3.00NC45.0062006200-
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.002058.7062056215-
Lakhimpur(UP)3.00-14.29142.405750574067.15
Mathura(UP)3.0020101.005600565041.77
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC79.506050600052.78
Devariya(UP)2.5025103.1055505545136.17
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)2.40-80.3323.3050001100025.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.40-424.8046004680-
Gondal(UP)2.40-14.2957.4056005600-
Kosikalan(UP)2.30-11.54126.905740575085.16
Saharanpur(UP)2.20NC53.206200630044.69
Palakkad(Ker)2.00-33.3327.0088009100-
Shillong(Meh)2.0010090.9055005000-18.52
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0010020.5061706150116.49
Basti(UP)2.00-50105.605660560039.75
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2042.505900575015.69
Bareilly(UP)1.80-2835.006250623578.57
Barabanki(UP)1.80-1090.105860585042.93
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)1.50-42.3153.5030002500-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-4046.0055005600111.54
Rudauli(UP)1.50-6.2528.2058505820-
Jhansi(UP)1.40-12.545.4052455240129.54
Maigalganj(UP)1.404026.4056805700-
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.40-17.6566.605750570066.67
Hardoi(UP)1.40-12.584.6056405630-
Achalda(UP)1.202052.4055005500-
Ajuha(UP)1.20-7.6937.005660565091.86
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC13.0040005000-
Hospet(Kar)1.00NC3.0085002800-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC158.0024502250-41.67
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC8.008800850046.67
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.0833.705740575019.58
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.6723.5056305620154.75
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC27.806200627544.19
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC21.0059005900122.64
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6715.9056305625212.78
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.99-140.4250005000-28.57
Suratgarh(Raj)0.9012.510.8045404540-
Paliakala(UP)0.9012.523.005770576096.93
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.80-63.64126.203600420071.43
Sehjanwa(UP)0.8033.3352.7057005680103.57
Dadri(UP)0.80-2048.7060506050-
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2016.0056505650151.11
Kullu(HP)0.70NC3.0034003500-
Utraula(UP)0.70-12.54.9057005700-
Akbarpur(UP)0.60NC23.705650565020.21
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)30.00-57.75294.8036303450-10.48
Kota(Raj)30.002900105.8039002600-7.14
Nimbahera(Raj)14.00324.2419.4044014263-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.6035.2165.0038503750-12.50
Dhrol(Guj)1.20-1.203250--
Badnagar(MP)1.00-1.004000--
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.005064.0030750307504.24
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC93.602800028000-17.16
Manathavady(Ker)1.00-9.0955.803100031000-4.62
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC76.803250032500-8.45
Soanf
Lalsot(Raj)78.00-28.64298.7044006000-32.57
Thara(Guj)22.50-21.05150.4059506062-30.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)10.40126.0984.2050504550-25.74
Siddhpur(Guj)6.4335.9424.1445004802-31.94
Dhansura(Guj)1.00-66.676.5055005000-21.43
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)38.0046.151728.0054995189-15.39
Erode(TN)18.70-59.964245.8551885259-16.04
Kollegal(Kar)9.00350736.0054004000-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.6776.0090009000-20.00
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)7.30-1.35105.401100011000NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC48.00151001510033.63
Published on June 10, 2020
