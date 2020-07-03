Spices Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:41:48 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rapar(Guj)1.90-52.546.101132512000-
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)22.0022.222687.006350630096.90
Bandrol(HP)3.80-72.8637.3063006500-
Ballia(UP)3.00-25114.506040565098.68
Mathura(UP)2.50-3.85108.905600550041.77
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC169.0022502250-46.43
Basti(UP)1.7070117.806100593050.62
Fatehpur(UP)1.002540.106050605026.04
Jalore(Raj)0.9965912.744500350018.42
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-5035.006180614043.39
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-0.606750-193.48
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC100.102950029500-13.24
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC83.803250033500-8.45
Turmeric
Erode(TN)42.76-18.015081.7350155289-17.41
Published on July 03, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
