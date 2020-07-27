Spices Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:36:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC27.502900028000-12.12
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)134.008.944078.3050005400-20.63
Rajkot(Guj)92.00-25.812606.2057005750-8.06
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-63.042009.0081008100-10.99
Bhadravathi(Kar)11.00-35.2972.0061226267-
Mangrol(Guj)5.00-16.6793.60578056805.09
Halvad(Guj)4.38-52.18992.3656505750-10.32
Choubepur(UP)1.00-23.0810.508900890018.67
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)120.00122.222698.101219012300-19.59
Halvad(Guj)21.60NC876.861225012375-18.87
Dhrol(Guj)6.30-50.78114.901091510825-21.19
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)5.70-41.8493.10119059995-3.64
Vankaner(Guj)4.20-53.85202.701150011800-23.84
Savarkundla(Guj)2.5066.6739.001106311028-26.05
Sami(Guj)2.5056.25110.201240012400-19.35
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)71.00173.081280.00250002500076.68
Garlic
Kota(Raj)377.50-11.27865.607000700055.56
Bangalore(Kar)82.0043.867708.0010500950050.00
Rajkot(Guj)30.00-25.931685.205400530022.73
Barhaj(UP)27.003.853049.506300627540.63
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)25.0025494.5071757000106.18
Gorakhpur(UP)15.0015.381392.5066756660-
Malerkotla(Pun)10.00-10.005800--
Lucknow(UP)9.00-40865.007800740018.18
Badnagar(MP)7.60-7.606500--
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)7.0016.67349.509000900020.00
Pulpally(Ker)4.00300181.0036003100-58.62
Jaunpur(UP)4.005.2651.3067506600-
Mathura(UP)3.00-14.29146.205750570036.90
Ballia(UP)2.5025124.506475646021.03
Kosikalan(UP)2.2010158.805500560077.42
Kopaganj(UP)2.20-21.43148.106600655041.48
Hardoi(UP)2.1050104.4062506100-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.06-11.5969.3570009500NC
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)2.001004.001025010500-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC49.001260011600NC
Chandausi(UP)2.00NC113.5062256175-
Jasra(UP)2.0010022.6066006550-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC104.007160714546.12
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC78.006350685024.51
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33135.606575636528.42
Saharanpur(UP)1.80-4085.106600660042.55
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.8038.4698.806950700010.32
Rudauli(UP)1.404064.9061506450-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-13.3366.206970695051.19
Azamgarh(UP)1.209.09190.706650660047.45
Sahiyapur(UP)1.202095.906570657039.05
Ajuha(UP)1.20NC54.906800665044.68
Barabanki(UP)1.20-7.69109.506700650010.74
Choubepur(UP)1.10-8.3314.9067006750289.53
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC26.10260002500013.04
Jalalabad(Pun)1.00-1.007000--
Teliamura(Tri)1.00-5020.009800950063.33
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC37.905980597041.04
Maigalganj(UP)1.00NC44.8069506880-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC44.806600660053.49
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC26.206400627540.35
Achalda(UP)1.00NC71.8058005800-
Meerut(UP)1.00-33.3350.9066306625150.19
Naanpara(UP)1.002525.6070007000211.11
Paliakala(UP)0.905034.606960698094.41
Moga(Pun)0.80-42.8643.7055005000266.67
Kullu(HP)0.70NC9.3065007500-
Utraula(UP)0.70NC14.7073007100-
Bindki(UP)0.7016.679.20648064008.00
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60NC17.3078006200-
Bahraich(UP)0.60-5046.207000665017.65
Dadri(UP)0.60NC60.3065506350-
Akbarpur(UP)0.60NC31.107500715059.57
Shahganj(UP)0.60-504.607050548035.58
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)75.00114.29737.304900475030.67
Bangalore(Kar)68.00172781.00630063005.00
Badnagar(MP)2.801803.8046704000-
Kota(Raj)1.70-72.58202.204400440011.39
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC92.803150031500-27.59
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)3.80-70.08733.0042504000-22.73
Siddhpur(Guj)0.88-51.3843.1142374057-35.92
Turmeric
Erode(TN)83.0150.276388.5752035305-13.05
Perundurai(TN)36.00-45.453382.0052595489-20.06
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.67102.0090009000-20.00
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)1.80-75.68131.001100011000NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC76.00136001360015.25
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC12.20134001380016.52
Published on July 27, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.