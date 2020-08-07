Spices Prices

as on : 07-08-2020 05:43:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC48.002950028500-3.28
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)53.00-7.024517.3052005200-13.33
Baran(Raj)48.0020260.0055005200-
Bangalore(Kar)21.0016.672172.0078507850-28.64
Faizabad(UP)2.20-8.3315.209000900012.50
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.30-64.86124.005000490014.94
Sheopurkalan(MP)1.20-409.0054005285-
Choubepur(UP)0.70-22.2214.608800880017.33
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)96.3059.173817.201219512055-19.77
Jasdan(Guj)25.00-28.57394.001137511375-21.55
Halvad(Guj)16.8031.461027.601200012000-22.58
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)5.70-64.624.601107510575-
Savarkundla(Guj)3.50118.7547.10387510278-75.48
Thara(Guj)3.00-41.18615.181226812175-18.49
Bilara(Raj)2.60-2.6013000--
Sami(Guj)1.6014.29122.801240012375-18.42
Becharaji(Guj)0.60-14.293.401168011717-11.52
Rajula(Guj)0.60-0.6012653--
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)39.0044.441406.00275002750080.33
Garlic
Baran(Raj)375.00114.291100.0082007700-
Chhabra(Chhipabadod)(Raj)135.20-135.209000--
Ghiraur(UP)70.0016.67907.4067006700605.26
Etah(UP)30.0025826.006400650031.96
Bangalore(Kar)24.00-70.738187.00110001150070.54
Barhaj(UP)22.0015.793174.706850685033.79
Narsinghgarh(MP)19.30-63.86378.606310600066.05
Lucknow(UP)18.0038.46950.007800780013.87
Bathinda(Pun)12.0090014.4075007500-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)7.00-14.63358.9032003100-41.82
Shillong(Meh)5.0025136.9070007500-39.13
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00-28.571471.5074007250-
Chorichora(UP)5.00150216.8074507260458.05
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.40633.33159.905600440031.76
Katwa(WB)3.808.57103.401200012000-17.24
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050193.0043003350-50.57
Ballia(UP)3.00NC135.007325670036.92
Mirzapur(UP)3.0020115.007645765056.02
Agra(UP)3.00-14.29248.505950585023.96
Milak(UP)3.00-30.23123.0061806180-
Asansol(WB)2.80-6.67226.21105008700-16.93
Etawah(UP)2.5025414.506650665020.91
Devariya(UP)2.5025146.106870688024.46
Bharthna(UP)2.4014097.106400605022.25
Kosikalan(UP)2.20-12172.206000605034.83
Ludhiana(Pun)2.00-5041.0020004300-
Ludhiana(Pun)2.00-5041.0043004300-
Teliamura(Tri)2.0010024.001200012000100.00
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC76.0055505600-
Achalda(UP)2.0010081.4064006500-
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2092.00730073501.39
Saharanpur(UP)1.808097.406820680031.15
Moga(Pun)1.707047.6045004500125.00
Phagwara(Pun)1.7041.6737.6425003000-38.27
Basti(UP)1.60-23.81146.307200695034.58
Jasra(UP)1.5015.3829.1070506950-
Maigalganj(UP)1.5015.3853.5071807140-
Rasda(UP)1.40-6.6791.8073307320-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.407.6973.207250724052.63
Choubepur(UP)1.4016.6720.9072007200318.60
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-20200.807250705041.74
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-25104.306970690030.04
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2062.507300730043.14
Balrampur(UP)1.20-2066.9075007500188.46
Barabanki(UP)1.20-7.69115.507400720016.54
Rudauli(UP)1.10-26.6773.4072506380-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-5037.0062506250-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC6.0069506950-
Sangrur(Pun)1.00NC8.008000800025.00
Amroha(UP)1.00-41.1818.4062806300-
Bareilly(UP)1.00-16.6745.006200620043.52
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.6745.906100610029.79
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC29.207000670057.30
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)0.90-30.7766.5060006000-
Hardoi(UP)0.90-10111.2070507100-
Paliakala(UP)0.9028.5739.607260727575.57
Ropar(Pun)0.8033.331.4045005500-
Nabha(Pun)0.8014.2928.503000360011.11
Muzzafarnagar(UP)0.80-2050.606820680058.60
Jalore(Raj)0.72-17.24916.6675007500102.70
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.70-6.6777.489000900012.50
Utraula(UP)0.70NC20.1075507600-
Bindki(UP)0.70NC9.907100648012.70
Auraiya(UP)0.60NC5.4064005800-8.57
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-2541.707200690034.58
Naanpara(UP)0.60-2530.20740074008.03
Akbarpur(UP)0.60-2535.4080208050398.14
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-5853.0063006300-2.33
Kota(Raj)5.0021.95226.404900440019.51
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)3.0036.3637.5056054401-
Jasdan(Guj)1.50502.5052505250-
Halvad(Guj)0.86-60.1916.2050003625-
Visnagar(Guj)0.70-70.8316.0046525352-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC113.103070030700-8.36
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-5098.803250032500-2.99
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)16.80153.01819.9242504000-22.73
Thara(Guj)0.70-56.25166.8540004412-52.94
Siddhpur(Guj)0.55-28.5744.4340373480-38.94
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)58.00453714.0053395099-16.57
Jangipur(WB)20.505.13723.0062606310-
Salem(TN)18.50518.73273.4054605490-11.22
Faizabad(UP)2.002522.8095009500-17.39
Coimbatore(TN)0.60-14.2917.2052505250-19.23
ChiliRed
Faizabad(UP)2.0011.1123.60165001750037.50

Published on August 07, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
