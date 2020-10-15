Spices Prices

as on : 15-10-2020 01:08:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC27.703100032000-6.06
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Morbi(Guj)1.50150116.701160010975-11.04
Garlic
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)28.50714.29612.5055005000175.00
Barhaj(UP)16.0045.453279.70816081608.08
Durg(Cht)10.00-16.67172.001450014000-
Jhansi(UP)3.60-14.29112.006545654517.19
Nautnava(UP)3.00NC166.0057505700-
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67152.508700862518.69
Basti(UP)2.5019.05182.908150814030.61
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC160.0013501200-82.00
Hardoi(UP)1.60-5.88109.00778077502.50
Haathras(UP)1.501506.2070006100268.42
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4016.67141.108150815029.88
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.202039.1082007300-
Gadaura(UP)1.2050271.907900795027.42
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC23.70290002900031.82
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC41.0079507950-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC96.8079007900-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00NC215.208240823032.90
Jalore(Raj)0.94-47.78176.2995009500156.76
Maigalganj(UP)0.80-5085.8081608130-
Akbarpur(UP)0.80-2045.6081808420-19.80
Gondal(UP)0.70-12.582.80825082502.48
Partaval(UP)0.70-12.532.208150805032.52
Vishalpur(UP)0.70-12.58.406615662541.65
Barnala(Pun)0.64-68.9317.6962007250-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-14.2968.108150814025.00
Unnao(UP)0.60-2530.807800780034.48
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC96.2032000320000.95
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-5086.003250032500-2.99
Turmeric
Erode(TN)40.2629.588285.8750865118-8.56
Perundurai(TN)25.00108.334880.0051895205-12.83
Gundlupet(Kar)17.00183.331636.0060006000-
ChiliRed
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.50NC35.00600600NC

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 15, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.