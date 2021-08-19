Spike in global sugar prices buoy Indian exports

The prospects of sugar companies has brightened with the sharp rise in international prices of raw sugar to above $430 a tonne against $340 tonnes logged in February.

The steady spike in prices was aided by 7 per cent fall in sugar output in south central of Brazil between April and July. This is expected to pull down global surplus in the ongoing sugar season 2021 -22 underpinned the price rally in past few days.

Indian sugar industry could turn out to be a direct beneficiary of decline in the Brazilian sugar production.

Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President, ICRA said the firm global prices and wider export market to cater, especially neighbouring countries, amid rising ocean freights, container shortages and port closures augers well for the industry.

The development would help Indian sugar companies reduce their inventory as they stare at sugar production of about 31 million tonne after diverting enough quantity for ethanol production. It will improve cash flow and reduce debt.

Brazil has progressed over half way through the crushing season with witnessed decline in sugar production.

Anupama Arora, Vice President, ICRA said the government subsidy has made exports viable for India which aided the economy to maintain the domestic sugar demand-supply balance.

However, she said the recent rally in prices have made exports feasible even without subsidy.

With exports under open general licence already getting contacted, the export prospects look promising for upcoming sugar season even if the subsidy moderates from current levels, she said.