Spike in global sugar prices buoy Indian exports

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The prospects of sugar companies has brightened with the sharp rise in international prices of raw sugar to above $430 a tonne against $340 tonnes logged in February.
The steady spike in prices was aided by 7 per cent fall in sugar output in south central of Brazil between April and July. This is expected to pull down global surplus in the ongoing sugar season 2021 -22 underpinned the price rally in past few days.
Indian sugar industry could turn out to be a direct beneficiary of decline in the Brazilian sugar production.
Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President, ICRA said the firm global prices and wider export market to cater, especially neighbouring countries, amid rising ocean freights, container shortages and port closures augers well for the industry.
The development would help Indian sugar companies reduce their inventory as they stare at sugar production of about 31 million tonne after diverting enough quantity for ethanol production. It will improve cash flow and reduce debt.
Brazil has progressed over half way through the crushing season with witnessed decline in sugar production.
Anupama Arora, Vice President, ICRA said the government subsidy has made exports viable for India which aided the economy to maintain the domestic sugar demand-supply balance.
However, she said the recent rally in prices have made exports feasible even without subsidy.
With exports under open general licence already getting contacted, the export prospects look promising for upcoming sugar season even if the subsidy moderates from current levels, she said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...