Spot rubber back on track

Spot rubber ended in green on Tuesday. The market opened steady but regained strength on covering purchases at lower levels anticipating a moderate recovery in RSS grades, this week. “We expect the tyre makers to return with revised quotes in a day or two”, a trader told BusinessLine.

“The commodity is likely to hit ₹175 a kg soon as the sparse arrivals are not enough to feed the rising demand”. RSS-4 improved to ₹172.50 and ₹172, respectively, from ₹171 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was mixed since ISNR20 and latex closed unchanged amidst dull volumes. There were strong buyers on ISNR20 at the quoted levels but the grade lost its direction in the absence of sellers, sources said. In futures, the most active March contracts were up 0.94 percent from Monday’s settlement price to close at Rs.170.00 per kg with a volume of 11 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). . RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹168.37 (167.93) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 improved to ₹131.83 (129.51) while Latex dropped to ₹121.90 (122.43) per kg at Kuala Lumpur. The natural rubber contract for the May 2022 delivery was up 0.26 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13.41 Yuan (₹160.58) per kg with a volume of 127,679 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: 172.50 (171), RSS-5: 170 (169), ISNR20: 163.50 (163.50) and Latex (60% drc): 123 (123).

Training

The Rubber Board organises a one-day training in planting and upkeep of rubber on 28 March 2022, at National Institute for Rubber Training, Kottayam. The topics for training include planting and upkeep, maintenance, intercropping, weeding, etc. Medium of instruction is Malayalam.

For further details, contact on phone : 0481-2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941. Email: training@rubberboard.org.in