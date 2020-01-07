Spot rubber ends session in green

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Spot rubber ended the session in green on Tuesday. RSS 4 improved to Rs.132.00 (131.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. T
he grade firmed up to Rs.128.00 (127.00) per kg as quoted by the Dealers. The market opened steady but regained strength on enquiries from the tyre sector though they preferred to keep a very low profile. In futures, the January contracts improved to Rs. 136.23 (135.71) and February to Rs. 137.99 (137.53) while the March contracts slid to Rs139.82 (139.85) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). "ICEX Rubber closed higher at 13623.00, up by 0.38 per cent today .
We continue to maintain a bullish outlook on prices driven by lower imports and strong demand from the consuming sectors. Technically, rubber is expected to test 13670.00 and if it manages to close above this immediate resistance, rally further to 13750.00 -13800.00 levels in the days ahead", said Mr. Akshay Agarwal, MD, Acumen Capital.
RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to Rs.115.82 (115.05) per kg at Bangkok. The January futures declined to Rs.116.64 (117.39), February to Rs.119.42 (120.25) and March to Rs.125.25 (126.30) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
RSS-4: 132.00 (131.00 )
RSS-5: 126.50 (126.00)
ISNR 20: 113.00 (112.00)
Latex
(60 per cent drc): 85.00 (84.50)
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
It all depends on how some key developments of 2019 pan out in the new year. Ashwini Phadnis reports
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
The rupee (INR), on Monday, opened lower against the dollar (USD) and faced downward pressure initially. But ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...