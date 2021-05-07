Spot rubber prices remain steady

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Spot rubber ended the week on a steady note on Friday. The market lost its direction as sentiments remained under pressure following the Government’s decision to impose a total lockdown from May 8 to May 16 in view of the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the state. The trading activities were in an extremely low key.
As per the Rubber Market Intelligence Report released by the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), the second wave of Covid-19 has trimmed the outlook on the demand for NR from India. However, the lower NR demand from India could be offset by the higher consumption expected in China, US, and Europe ridden by the rapid economic recovery following the excellent progress achieved in the vaccination drive.
RSS4 was quoted unchanged at ₹169.00 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹164.00 per kg according to Dealers.
In futures, the May delivery was down 1.16 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹171.41 per kg with a volume of 27 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) flared up to ₹174.65 (172.21) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹130.28 (127.48) and Latex to ₹117.58 (117.44) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The most active natural rubber contract for September delivery was up 175 Yuan (₹1993.96) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14,470 Yuan (₹164,853.92) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:169.00 (169.00); RSS5: 166.00 (166.00); ISNR20: 150.00 (150.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 121.50 (121.50).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...