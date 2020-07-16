Spot rubber remain unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. The commodity lost its direction on buyer resistance as the major consuming industries withdrew from the market, possibly to avoid another sharp rise in prices. But it managed to sustain at the prevailing levels on supply concerns.

RSS4 finished flat at ₹129.00 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹125.00 per kg by dealers. The volumes were dull.

RSS4 weakened at its August futures to ₹131.12 (131.16) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The contracts were down by 0.03 per cent with a volume of 52 lots and total trade value of ₹68.32 lakhs.

RSS3 improved at its July futures to ₹104.41 (103.35) and August to ₹104.41 (103.49) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). SMR 20 firmed up to ₹88.81 (88.38) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹83.78 (83.46) per kg at Kualalumpur. RSS 3 (spot) bounced back to ₹114.94 (113.88) per kg at Bangkok.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS4:129.00 (129.00); RSS5: 126.00 (126.00); ISNR20: 109.00 (109.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 81.50 (81.50).