Spot rubber unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. RSS 4 continued to rule steady at ₹140.00 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The overall volumes were dull. In futures, the September contracts firmed up to ₹137.95 (₹137.46) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹109.92 (₹109.53) per kg at Bangkok. The September futures bounced back to ₹106.95 (₹104.95) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: ₹140.00 (₹140.00); RSS-5: ₹135.00 (₹135.00); ISNR 20: ₹114.00 (₹114.00) and Latex (60% drc): ₹103.00 (₹103.00)